Brooke Shields : Fresh Air Brooke Shields looks back on her childhood career with guest interviewer Tonya Mosley. When she was 11 months old, she was in soap commercials and print ads. At the age of 12, she starred as a child prostitute in the film Pretty Baby. In her teens, she modeled jeans for Calvin Klein and became a household name. The new Hulu documentary, Pretty Baby, examines how she was sexually objectified as a child and teen actress.



Also, Ken Tucker reviews Lana Del Rey's new album which he says features risky, ambitious music.

