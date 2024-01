Living With Suicidal Ideation : Fresh Air Philosophy professor Clancy Martin lives with two incompatible ideas in his head: "I wish I were dead – and I'm glad my suicide [attempts] failed." He says he wrote his book, How Not to Kill Yourself, especially for people struggling with suicidal thoughts.



If you or someone you know is in an emotional crisis, reach out to the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

