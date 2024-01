Inside The Sports Betting Boom : Fresh Air Five years ago, a Supreme Court ruling lifted a ban on betting on sports. New York Times reporter Eric Lipton uncovers the lobbying, favorable deals, partnerships and human impact that's come from that decision. He and a team of investigative reporters did a series in the Times called A Risky Wager.



Kevin Whitehead marks the 100 year anniversary of Louis Armstrong and King Joe Oliver's first recording.

