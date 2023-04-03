Best Of: Jazz Singer Samara Joy / Brooke Shields : Fresh Air This year Samara Joy became the second jazz performer in Grammy history to win "Best New Artist." The 23-year-old also won for "Best Jazz Album." She joins us for a concert and conversation about growing up in a family of gospel singers and her musical influences.



Fresh Air Best Of: Jazz Singer Samara Joy / Brooke Shields Best Of: Jazz Singer Samara Joy / Brooke Shields Listen · 51:01 51:01 This year Samara Joy became the second jazz performer in Grammy history to win "Best New Artist." The 23-year-old also won for "Best Jazz Album." She joins us for a concert and conversation about growing up in a family of gospel singers and her musical influences.



Film critic Justin Chang reviews A Thousand and One.



Brooke Shields looks back on her childhood career with guest interviewer Tonya Mosley. The new Hulu documentary, Pretty Baby, examines how she was sexually objectified as a child and teen actress.