Best Of: Jazz Singer Samara Joy / Brooke Shields
Best Of: Jazz Singer Samara Joy / Brooke Shields
This year Samara Joy became the second jazz performer in Grammy history to win "Best New Artist." The 23-year-old also won for "Best Jazz Album." She joins us for a concert and conversation about growing up in a family of gospel singers and her musical influences.
Film critic Justin Chang reviews A Thousand and One.
Brooke Shields looks back on her childhood career with guest interviewer Tonya Mosley. The new Hulu documentary, Pretty Baby, examines how she was sexually objectified as a child and teen actress.