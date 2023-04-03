The Future Of Democracy In Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has delayed the planned overhaul of the country's judicial system, but his people are still taking to the streets in protest.

The government's plans to weaken Israel's supreme court have been subject to months-long demonstrations and general strikes. Most recently, walkouts across several industries closed Israel's schools and airports for a day.

In a statement Monday night, Netanyahu implored Israel's army to resist calls to strike

"Refusal to serve is the end of our country," said the prime minister. "Therefore, I demand that the heads of the security services and of the army vigorously oppose the phenomenon of refusal to serve, not contain it, not understand it, not accept it – but put a stop to it."

The move to suspend the legislation comes after Netanyahu fired Israel's head defense official, Yoav Gallant, for advocating against the legislation.

Now, Netanyahu's party is in talks with the opposition, with hopes of reaching a compromise.

With the clocking ticking for a resolution, and the country's national security and foreign relations hanging in the balance, what will Netanyahu do next?

Director of the Center for Israel Studies at American University Michael Brenner and Associate Fellow of the Middle East and North Africa Program at Chatham House Yossi Mekelberg join us for the conversation. Also with us is Chair of the Abba Eban Institute at Reichman University Mark Regev. Regev was also formerly the senior advisor for foreign affairs and international communications to the Israeli Prime Minister. We also hear from Rabbi Rick Jacobs. He's the president of the Union for Reform Judaism.

