Gas prices are likely to rise as countries like Saudi Arabia cut oil production

Saudi Arabia and a few other countries announced a surprise cut in oil production, roiling crude markets. The move is expected to push gasoline prices higher.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.