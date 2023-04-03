Farms could help sustain Texas' oyster industry amid climate change

In 2019, Texas became one of the last coastal states to allow oyster farming. Now the first farms have had their initial harvests. It spells good news in the face of rising seas due to climate change.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.