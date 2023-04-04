Accessibility links
The UConn Huskies have won their fifth men's basketball championship The University of Connecticut Huskies defeated the San Diego State Aztecs 76-59 Monday night to claim the school's fifth men's college basketball title.

The UConn Huskies beat San Diego State to claim its 5th men's basketball championship

Connecticut guard Jordan Hawkins celebrates after the men's national championship college basketball game against San Diego State in the NCAA Tournament on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Houston. Brynn Anderson/AP hide caption

The University of Connecticut Huskies have won its fifth NCAA men's basketball championship in school history, after a 76-59 defeat over the San Diego State University Aztecs Monday night.

The Huskies previously won championships in 1999, 2004, 2011 and 2014. The school's fifth title for its men's team ties it with Duke and Indiana. UCLA has11 men's titles, the University of Kentucky has eight and North Carolina has six.

With Monday night's win in Houston, four of UConn's five men's championships have been won in the state of Texas.

This is a breaking story.