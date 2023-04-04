In Chicago's mayoral election, voters choose between a progressive and a moderate

Voters on Tuesday are choosing a new mayor. The race is a referendum on the Democratic Party's direction in a deeply blue city.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.