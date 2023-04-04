A snail fish, filmed off Japan, may be the deepest ever recorded

Scientists have film of a snail fish swimming in a trench south of Japan — spotted more than 27,000 feet down. They say that's very close to the maximum depth a fish could survive at.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning, I'm A Martínez. Scientists have film of a snailfish swimming in a trench south of Japan at more than 27,000 feet down - the deepest ever recorded. They say that's very close to the maximum depth a fish could survive at. And if this record is ever broken, it would only be by a few feet at the most. I would have followed that snailfish to see where it was going because, that far down, who knows who it could have run into - Aquaman, Namor, Godzilla? It's MORNING EDITION.

