Tracee Ellis Ross is an icon – and our favorite rich auntie

toggle caption Academy Awards/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross is an icon. From playing the premiere Black bachelorette, Joan Carol Clayton, on Girlfriends to becoming America's mom as Bow Johnson on Black-ish, she's spent the past two decades portraying a paragon of Black womanhood on screen. More recently, Tracee's turned her focus toward uplifting the stories of real people – on her Hulu documentary Hair Tales, and with her new podcast, I Am America.

Host Brittany Luse talks with Tracee about her long and varied career, how she tackles storytelling through documentary and what it means to have rich auntie energy.

This episode was produced by Corey Antonio Rose and Liam McBain. It was edited by Jessica Placzek and Jessica Mendoza. Engineering support came from Joby Tanseco. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams. Our VP of programming is Yolanda Sangweni and our senior VP of programming is Anya Grundmann.