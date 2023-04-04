A man with a degenerative condition was stuck on the sidewalk, until he heard a voice

As Mike Huddleston was walking out of an airport, he fell. Due to a degenerative condition that weakens his muscles, he couldn't get up. He was stuck until he heard, "What can I do to help?"

