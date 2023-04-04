Courthouse where Trump pled not guilty was surrounded by press, police and protesters

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to a 34-count felony indictment today in a Manhattan courthouse, which was barricaded and surrounded by law enforcement and onlookers.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.