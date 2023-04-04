Novel 'Romantic Comedy' explores desirability, entertainment and writing as a cure

NPR's Juana Summers talks with Curtis Sittenfeld about her latest novel, Romantic Comedy, about a woman in her 30s working for this weekly comedy sketch show.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.