The Best of Car Talk #2333: Beth's Birdbathroom #2333: Beth's Birdbathroom Listen · 34:19 34:19 Beth from New York has a deeded parking space that sits right below a mockingbird's perch, and let's just say Beth is a bit more familiar with the little guy's diet than she wants to be. What's a car owner to do when doo-doo covers your car every day? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.