Some Jews keep a place empty at Seder tables for a jailed journalist in Russia

Jewish people around the world celebrate Passover with a ceremonial dinner at sundown. They are also keeping in mind Evan Gershkovich, a reporter with The Wall Street Journal, who is jailed in Russia.

