Lawmakers in Kansas pass a sweeping bill that affects transgender people

NPR's Michel Martin talks to Andrew Bahl, senior statehouse reporter for The Topeka Capital-Journal, about the anti-transgender bill in Kansas that could be the most restrictive in the country.

