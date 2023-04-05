Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts. Supporters and detractors speak out

Former President Donald Trump appeared in a New York court and pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal counts of falsifying business records. Across the country, voter reaction to the charges was mixed.

