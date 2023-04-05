Voters in Wisconsin have flipped control of the state Supreme Court to liberals

For the first time in 15 years, voters have flipped the Wisconsin Supreme Court to liberal control. Justices are likely to overturn the state's abortion ban and could throw out GOP drawn voting maps.

