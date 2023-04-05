No one was surprised when Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce dominated parents day race

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is the third fastest-woman of all time. Her five-year-old son's school in Jamaica recently held a sports day for parents. Spoiler alert: She won the race by a lot.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.