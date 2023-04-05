Janet Protasiewicz won Wisconsin Supreme Court seat, giving liberal justices majority

Wisconsin voters upended Republican control of that state's supreme court for the first time in 15 years. This race was also the most expensive judicial race in American history.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.