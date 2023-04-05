K2 veterans demand answers from the Pentagon about the toxins they were exposed to

A group of veterans who served at Karshi-Khanabad Air Base in Uzbekistan during the Afghan War say they can't get the Pentagon to declassify information about the toxins they may have been exposed to.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.