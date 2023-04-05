Ukraine is asking allies for modern aircraft — an upgrade to its Soviet-era equipment

Ukraine's military is asking its allies for modern aircraft to fight Russian forces. In the meantime, it is making do with Soviet-era equipment, like the many vintage helicopters in Ukraine's fleet.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.