Donald Trump Becomes The First President Charged With Criminal Activity : 1A Donald Trump has become the first president – former or current – charged with criminal activity.

In a 34-count felony indictment, prosecutors allege that Trump conspired to illegally influence the 2016 presidential election through hush money payments to two women who said they had sexual encounters with him. The charges stem from an investigation led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The former president has called the indictment "political persecution" and pled not guilty to all counts.

We go over the charges, answer your questions, and talk about what happens next.

Listen · 36:45
  • Download
Former U.S. President Donald Trump greets supporters as he arrives at an event at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images hide caption

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former U.S. President Donald Trump greets supporters as he arrives at an event at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

