What lies ahead for the Wisconsin Supreme Court

The Wisconsin Supreme Court could soon vote to legalize abortion and end gerrymandering now that Janet Protasiewicz, backed by Democrats, has defeated GOP-backed Dan Kelly for a seat on the bench.

