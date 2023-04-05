What Bukele's pride in El Salvador's pet hospital says about the controversial leader

El Salvador's president takes great pride in his country's state of the art pet hospital. But what does this say about his brand of leadership?

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.