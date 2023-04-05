Be My Eyes: The popular app for the blind or visually impaired

The Be My Eyes app uses technology to pair those with vision impairments and need assistance with someone who can help. It's a form of micro-volunteering that has brought people together.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.