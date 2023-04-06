ProPublica investigates luxury vacations gifted to Supreme Court Justice Thomas

A ProPublica investigation out Thursday reveals that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has failed to disclose luxury vacations and free travel provided by conservative billionaire Harlan Crow.

