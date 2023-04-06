A Syrian refugee has been elected as a German town's first migrant mayor

Ryyan Alshebl, who fled the war in Syria, has won an election to become the first migrant mayor of Baden-Württemberg in Germany. Naturally, the first thing he did was call his mom back in Syria.

