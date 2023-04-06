Accessibility links
100 years ago today, Louis Armstrong wrapped his first recording session The 21-year-old Armstrong, on cornet, was a protégé of New Orleans fellow cornetist and band leader King Joe Oliver. On April 5, 1923, they went into a Richmond, Ind., studio for a two-day session.

100 years ago today, Louis Armstrong wrapped his first recording session

100 years ago today, Louis Armstrong wrapped his first recording session

