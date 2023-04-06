NPR's Mary Louise Kelly on Motherhood & Chasing The News : Fresh Air Mary Louise Kelly, a host of NPR's All Things Considered, and former national security correspondent, talks about the difficulties juggling her career and being a mother. At work, the breaking news stories and deadlines are non-stop. She's reported from around the world, including from war zones. She left NPR twice, after her youngest son's medical issues convinced her she needed to be home. Her memoir is It. Goes. So. Fast.



Fresh Air NPR's Mary Louise Kelly on Motherhood & Chasing The News NPR's Mary Louise Kelly on Motherhood & Chasing The News Listen · 45:17 45:17 Mary Louise Kelly, a host of NPR's All Things Considered, and former national security correspondent, talks about the difficulties juggling her career and being a mother. At work, the breaking news stories and deadlines are non-stop. She's reported from around the world, including from war zones. She left NPR twice, after her youngest son's medical issues convinced her she needed to be home. Her memoir is It. Goes. So. Fast.



David Bianculli reviews Sunday's spectacular episode of HBO's Succession.



