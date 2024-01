A Doctor Cares For A Parent With Alzheimer's : Fresh Air Dr. Sandeep Jauhar talks about his father's decline, and about his own quest to understand what happens in a brain afflicted with Alzheimer's. Jauhar's new memoir is called "My Father's Brain."



Also, John Powers reviews the political thriller "How to Blow Up a Pipeline."

