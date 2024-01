Will Fox News Pay For Spreading Lies About Voter Fraud? : Fresh Air 'New York Times' journalist Jeremy Peters explains Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News. Dominion claims that Fox's hosts and commentators falsely stated that Dominion was part of a conspiracy to steal votes from Donald Trump with the larger goal of stealing the election. "Legal experts tell me that rarely have they seen a case this strong," Peters says.

Fresh Air Will Fox News Pay For Spreading Lies About Voter Fraud? Listen · 43:48