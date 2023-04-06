Remembering Food Critic Mimi Sheraton & Actor Michael Lerner : Fresh Air Mimi Sheraton was a food writer and restaurant critic for The New York Times. So she wouldn't get preferential treatment at a restaurant, she had a collection of wigs to disguise herself. She died earlier this month at age 97.



Actor Michael Lerner played a studio mogul in Barton Fink, and a mob boss in Harlem Nights. He died earlier this month at age 81.



Also, Justin Chang reviews Showing Up, the new film by Kelly Reichardt.

Fresh Air Remembering Food Critic Mimi Sheraton & Actor Michael Lerner Remembering Food Critic Mimi Sheraton & Actor Michael Lerner Listen · 46:05 46:05 Mimi Sheraton was a food writer and restaurant critic for The New York Times. So she wouldn't get preferential treatment at a restaurant, she had a collection of wigs to disguise herself. She died earlier this month at age 97.



Actor Michael Lerner played a studio mogul in Barton Fink, and a mob boss in Harlem Nights. He died earlier this month at age 81.



Also, Justin Chang reviews Showing Up, the new film by Kelly Reichardt. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor