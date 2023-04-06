Accessibility links
Remembering Food Critic Mimi Sheraton & Actor Michael Lerner : Fresh Air Mimi Sheraton was a food writer and restaurant critic for The New York Times. So she wouldn't get preferential treatment at a restaurant, she had a collection of wigs to disguise herself. She died earlier this month at age 97.

Actor Michael Lerner played a studio mogul in Barton Fink, and a mob boss in Harlem Nights. He died earlier this month at age 81.

Also, Justin Chang reviews Showing Up, the new film by Kelly Reichardt.

Fresh Air

Remembering Food Critic Mimi Sheraton & Actor Michael Lerner

Remembering Food Critic Mimi Sheraton & Actor Michael Lerner

Listen · 46:05
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1168376775/1198969963" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Mimi Sheraton was a food writer and restaurant critic for The New York Times. So she wouldn't get preferential treatment at a restaurant, she had a collection of wigs to disguise herself. She died earlier this month at age 97.

Actor Michael Lerner played a studio mogul in Barton Fink, and a mob boss in Harlem Nights. He died earlier this month at age 81.

Also, Justin Chang reviews Showing Up, the new film by Kelly Reichardt.