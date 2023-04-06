Remembering Food Critic Mimi Sheraton & Actor Michael Lerner
Remembering Food Critic Mimi Sheraton & Actor Michael Lerner
Mimi Sheraton was a food writer and restaurant critic for The New York Times. So she wouldn't get preferential treatment at a restaurant, she had a collection of wigs to disguise herself. She died earlier this month at age 97.
Actor Michael Lerner played a studio mogul in Barton Fink, and a mob boss in Harlem Nights. He died earlier this month at age 81.
Also, Justin Chang reviews Showing Up, the new film by Kelly Reichardt.