Best Of: NPR's Mary Louise Kelly / Josh Groban : Fresh Air Mary Louise Kelly, a host of NPR's All Things Considered, and former national security correspondent, talks about the difficulties juggling her career and being a mother. Her memoir is It. Goes. So. Fast.



Then Justin Chang reviews the new film Showing Up.



Also, Josh Groban first auditioned to play Sweeney Todd back in high school. He didn't get the part then; now he's starring in the Broadway revival. He spoke with Fresh Air's Ann Marie Baldonado.

Fresh Air Best Of: NPR's Mary Louise Kelly / Josh Groban Best Of: NPR's Mary Louise Kelly / Josh Groban Listen · 49:03 49:03 Mary Louise Kelly, a host of NPR's All Things Considered, and former national security correspondent, talks about the difficulties juggling her career and being a mother. Her memoir is It. Goes. So. Fast.



Then Justin Chang reviews the new film Showing Up.



Also, Josh Groban first auditioned to play Sweeney Todd back in high school. He didn't get the part then; now he's starring in the Broadway revival. He spoke with Fresh Air's Ann Marie Baldonado. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor