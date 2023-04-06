Reports of sexual assault at U.S. military academies have significantly increased

Newly released data from the Pentagon show a significant increase in reports of sexual assault at America's military academies. The figures are only part of a troubling pattern that goes back decades.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.