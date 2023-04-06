Employees who are laid off while already on leave face extra challenges

With mass layoffs across the tech and media industries, some employees are losing their jobs while they're on paid leave, making an unfortunate situation even more difficult.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.