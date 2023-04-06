NBA's Patty Mills gives young indigenous Australians a league of their own

NPR's Adrian Florido speaks with NBA player Patty Mills, point guard now of the Brooklyn Nets, about his work in organizing the Indigenous Basketball Association in his native Australia.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.