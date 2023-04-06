Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka

Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka keeps a cool head. She first went viral in 2019, when an earthquake interrupted her stand-up set and she remained onstage and kept joking to keep the audience calm. During the tough days of the pandemic, her dancing - often with her mom and grandma - made her a viral sensation again. She started the Drop Challenge - a move that involves a low squat to a Beyoncé song while staring directly into the camera.

Being able to make light of heavier topics is what makes Atsuko's comedy brilliant. Her debut comedy special The Intruder aired on HBO last December. As the name of the title suggests, it's about the time someone tried breaking into her house. But, the show goes into a lot more than that. There are lots of stories about Atsuko's life and family. She talks about navigating her mother's mental illness and trying to impress teenagers. She also jokes about being undocumented for seven years and attending a Magic Mike Live show with her grandmother. Her offbeat style and precise pacing makes The Intruder a great watch.

Atsuko sat down with Bullseye to talk about how recording videos on social media with her family brought them closer together, what it was like bringing her grandma on her honeymoon and much more!