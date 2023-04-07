Tennessee lawmakers vote to expel 2 young Black Democrats from state House

The Republican-led House voted to expel Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson for participating in a protest on the floor of the House over gun laws. A motion to remove Rep. Gloria Johnson failed.

