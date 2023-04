Remembering legendary music executive Seymour Stein, co-founder of Sire Records Stein, who died Sunday at 80, signed a wide range of pioneering artists: The Ramones, Madonna, Talking Heads, The Pretenders, k.d. lang and Ice-T. We'll listen back to two of his Fresh Air interviews.

