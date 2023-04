'Air' is an enjoyable, over-the-top love letter to the 1980s Ben Affleck's film is a dramatization of how Nike signed NBA rookie Michael Jordan in a legendary deal that would forever change the landscape of celebrity endorsements and professional sports.

Review Movie Reviews 'Air' is an enjoyable, over-the-top love letter to the 1980s 'Air' is an enjoyable, over-the-top love letter to the 1980s Listen · 8:31 8:31 Ben Affleck's film is a dramatization of how Nike signed NBA rookie Michael Jordan in a legendary deal that would forever change the landscape of celebrity endorsements and professional sports. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor