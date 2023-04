March's jobs report is a sign the Fed's efforts to curb inflation are working Hiring slowed a bit in March, as U.S. employers added 236,000 jobs. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.5%, even as nearly half-a-million new people joined the workforce.

Hiring slowed a bit in March, as U.S. employers added 236,000 jobs. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.5%, even as nearly half-a-million new people joined the workforce.