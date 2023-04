What the expulsion of Black lawmakers in Tennessee reveals about race and democracy Tennessee's Republican-led House voted to expel the two Black Democratic lawmakers who led a raucous protest from the House floor calling for gun law reforms. Their one White colleague was saved.

Race What the expulsion of Black lawmakers in Tennessee reveals about race and democracy What the expulsion of Black lawmakers in Tennessee reveals about race and democracy Listen · 3:49 3:49 Tennessee's Republican-led House voted to expel the two Black Democratic lawmakers who led a raucous protest from the House floor calling for gun law reforms. Their one White colleague was saved. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor