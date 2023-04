Months of a doomed pregnancy: What can happen in a state with strict abortion laws When she gave birth to her baby with a fatal condition two months early, Samantha Casiano scrambled to raise funds for the funeral. Anti-abortion advocates say Texas laws are "working as designed."

Law Months of a doomed pregnancy: What can happen in a state with strict abortion laws Months of a doomed pregnancy: What can happen in a state with strict abortion laws Listen · 3:43 3:43