After six decades, a water treaty between India and Pakistan is in trouble There's trouble facing a six-decade-old treaty that divides six rivers between bitter rivals India and Pakistan. Experts fear conflict if it unravels.

Asia After six decades, a water treaty between India and Pakistan is in trouble After six decades, a water treaty between India and Pakistan is in trouble Listen · 7:23 7:23 There's trouble facing a six-decade-old treaty that divides six rivers between bitter rivals India and Pakistan. Experts fear conflict if it unravels. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor