SNAP responds to Maryland AG report on decades of sex abuse by the Catholic church NPR's Adrian Florido talks with David Lorenz, director of the Maryland chapter of the Survivors Network of those abused by Priests, after the report on decades-long sex abuse in the Baltimore Diocese.

