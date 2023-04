A hundred years later, a Welsh women's peace petition returns home A Welsh petition for world peace sat forgotten in the Smithsonian for nearly 100 years. This week, it finally returned to Wales for its signatures to be digitized and its history remembered.

Europe A hundred years later, a Welsh women's peace petition returns home A hundred years later, a Welsh women's peace petition returns home Listen · 4:15 4:15 A Welsh petition for world peace sat forgotten in the Smithsonian for nearly 100 years. This week, it finally returned to Wales for its signatures to be digitized and its history remembered. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor