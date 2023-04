Week in politics: A closer look at Trump's case, Clarence Thomas revelations We look at the case against former president Donald Trump, as well as the revelation that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas didn't disclose trips he accepted from a friend who is also a GOP donor.

Politics Week in politics: A closer look at Trump's case, Clarence Thomas revelations Week in politics: A closer look at Trump's case, Clarence Thomas revelations Listen · 4:41 4:41 We look at the case against former president Donald Trump, as well as the revelation that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas didn't disclose trips he accepted from a friend who is also a GOP donor. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor