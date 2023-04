Mary Louise Kelly on her memoir 'It. Goes. So. Fast. The Year of No Do-Overs' NPR's Scott Simon and Mary Louise Kelly talk about her new book, "It. Goes. So. Fast. The Year of No Do-Overs." The memoir takes looks at the balance of work and motherhood, intention and memory.

Books Mary Louise Kelly on her memoir 'It. Goes. So. Fast. The Year of No Do-Overs' Mary Louise Kelly on her memoir 'It. Goes. So. Fast. The Year of No Do-Overs' Listen · 9:10 9:10 NPR's Scott Simon and Mary Louise Kelly talk about her new book, "It. Goes. So. Fast. The Year of No Do-Overs." The memoir takes looks at the balance of work and motherhood, intention and memory. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor